Ron DeSantis working behind the scenes with Clarence Thomas and his wife: report

According to a report from Politico, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has developed a relationship with far-right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his activist wife Ginni, citing a watchdog group that has obtained information about emails between the three.
With Ginni Thomas under scrutiny due to her connections to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which has led to concerns about her husband's votes on any cases before the court involving Donald Trump, Politico is now reporting on the burgeoning relationship between the two and the man who appears to be Trump's heir apparent.
"Emails handed over to American Oversight, a group that bills itself as a government watchdog, suggest that DeSantis is in regular contact with Justice Clarence Thomas," Politico's Gary Fineout reports. "In June 2021, Thomas' wife, Ginni, who runs her own consulting firm, worked with the DeSantis administration to have the governor talk to a coalition of groups, including people affiliated with Judicial Watch, the conservative organization that uses information requests and lawsuits to investigate public officials."
The report goes on to note that Ginni Thomas has bragged about her relationship with the potential GOP presidential nominee in 2024 and wrote, "...my husband has been in contact with him too on various things of late.”
Asked about what the DeSantis and the Justice and the Florida Republican have been discussing his spokesperson refused to respond, but Helen Aguirre Ferré, the executive director of the Republican Party of Florida, stepped up and claimed, "I can’t speak about any private conversations Governor DeSantis may or may not have had with anyone but both he and Justice Thomas believe in the separation of powers and defend individual liberty, the law and the Constitution as written.”
