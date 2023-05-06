'DeSantis Rebound': Florida governor could be on the upswing: political writer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) hasn't even announced his presidential bid and he's already seeing huge dips in his polling numbers, but there's a chance that could turn around, according to a National Review writer.

DeSantis' struggle to outperform against - or even compete with - Trump has been a public one. But DeSantis is currently riding a wave of legislative successes that could draw conservative attention in his direction during the Republican primary season, according to Neal B. Freeman.

"The Florida legislature wrapped up its 60-day session on Friday after compiling a breathtaking record of conservative accomplishment. Tort reform. School choice. Tax relief. A pushback on ESG from the pension system and CRT from the classroom," Freeman wrote Saturday. "Bans on Chinese land purchases and 'reassignment' surgery for minors. Serious efforts to lower drug prices without crimping research incentives, and to impose the death penalty more frequently for heinous crimes. All that and more."

The end of the legislative session comes at an interesting time for DeSantis, who scheduled a May 13 Iowa event only to have Trump decide to hold a rally there the same day. DeSantis was also recently accused of public corruption by a former House GOP colleague.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'I supported Trump blindly': Pastor explains how his evangelical conservatism fell away

Freeman, however, is looking to the potential future. He notes that, despite some possible overreaches in the Florida legislative session, the state's executive still comes out looking good when all factors are considered.

"All in, the legislative session was one for the ages and it gives DeSantis that rare and immensely valuable political credential: He has walked the walk," Freeman wrote. "If the states are indeed the laboratory of democracy, Florida has just become Palo Alto at the dawn of the silicon age."