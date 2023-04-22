Ron DeSantis accused of 'public corruption' by former House GOP colleague

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former GOP Rep. Dave Jolly (FL) was asked about Gov. Ron DeSantis' war on Disney and proceeded to make the case that the Florida governor should be charged with "public corruption."

Speaking with the host, Jolly -- who served in the House with DeSantis -- said the controversial governor is making a big mistake in battling with the state's biggest employer and it will come back to haunt him if he does indeed make a run to be the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee.

'How else would you categorize this tit-for-ta war that he has commenced with Disney?" host Phang prompted.

"Very simple: vanity and vengeance," the former GOP lawmaker smirked. "Ron DeSantis is somebody who thinks he is the smartest person in the room, who does not want to be challenged. What we saw in his response to Disney's public criticism of the 'Don't say gay' bill is, while not under the legal terms of public corruption, it's some type of public corruption."

"The governor is using the leverage of the state to target a specific corporation," he elaborated. "Disney's taxing status is not unique in the state of Florida; there are about 100 of these special districts."

'This is about retribution," he accused."It was about DeSantis' vanity and vengeance, and i think you are seeing the cracks now within the Republican Party. State legislators are getting tired of the governor's was on Disney. You are seeing Republicans nationally who are trying to say, occupy a main space within the Republican Party."

Watch below or at the link: