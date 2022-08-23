Watch: Ron DeSantis flees when reporter asks him if he wants 'ultimate end to abortion'
Twitter/screen grab

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) refused on Tuesday to say if his ultimate goal is to ban all abortions in Florida.

While briefly speaking to reporters, DeSantis admitted that he wanted more legislation to restrict abortion rights.

"We are happy that we were able to achieve [anti-abortion laws] and we look forward and we welcome future endeavors, but this is -- we realize there's still going to be fight on the legal end," DeSantis said.

"What would you like to see as an ultimate end to abortion?" reporter John Kennedy asked.

But the governor refused to answer and quickly walked out of the room.

Watch the video clips below.

