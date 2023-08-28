Ron DeSantis booed to his face by Black Jacksonville community members after shooting
Florida Governor Rob DeSantis speaks at the University of Miami in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was booed at the Jacksonville vigil for the three murdered on Saturday.

DeSantis is being accused of helping inspire the shooter who opened fire on a Dollar General in a Black neighborhood. The shooter had initially attempted to go to a nearby historically Black Christian university, but he was chased off by security guards.

DeSantis has spent over a year fighting what he calls "woke" policies, removing the teaching of slavery and civil rights from Florida schools and killing African American AP programs from Florida high schools.

One Florida lawmaker went so far as to accuse DeSantis of having "blood on his hands" for his role in promoting racism and hate.

DeSantis had to be defended by a local Black city councilwoman, who told the crowd that "a bullet doesn't have a [political] party."

See some of the videos below or at the link here.

Gov. DeSantis booed at Jacksonville prayer vigil for victims of mass shootingwww.youtube.com


GunsSmartNews