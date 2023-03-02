DeSantis’ censorship drive could backfire big time as it imperils Fox News — here's how

The state “where woke goes to die” may be equally inhospitable to right-wing media.

That’s according to Daily Beast columnist Anthony L. Fisher, who believes Fox News could become collateral damage of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ culture crusade.

In a column that ran under the headline “Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Free Speech Crusade Would Cancel Fox News,” Fisher cites First Amendment experts who say the book-banning governor’s laws to eradicate “wokeness” from the Sunshine State’s public schools have opened the door to more censorship.

“… the bills were written so broadly that they could be reasonably interpreted as de facto prohibition on anything other than specifically state-sanctioned speech,” Fisher wrote.

“Even critics of ‘wokeness’ have argued that prohibitions on ‘divisive concepts’ and definitions of ‘truth’ are subjective, vague, and destined to sweep up far more content than was originally intended.”

DeSantis last year signed House Bill 1467, which requires public schools to use books deemed by the state to be “age-appropriate.”

“In Florida, our parents have every right to be involved in their child’s education. We are not going to let politicians deny parents the right to know what is being taught in our schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that ensures curriculum transparency,” DeSantis said in a statement at the time of his signing of the law.

