Marjorie Taylor Greene's obsession with culture wars reflects her 'insecurity' as a parent: former GOP congressman

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on MSNBC Wednesday, suggesting that her obsession with culture war issues around children is a sign of her own insecurity as a parent.

This comes as Greene, a far-right congresswoman known for embracing the QAnon conspiracy theory, continues to push her idea of a second secession crisis, or "national divorce," where Republican-controlled states could break off and create their own nation that, in her own words, would be a "safe space" from the Left.

"I bet you never thought you heard the word 'safe space' out of the mouth of a far-right Republican," laughed anchor Joy Reid. "They need a safe space. How can we get one for them?"

"You know, what's remarkable about this, Joy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron DeSantis, all these others who say family and kids are under attack — you and I talked about this — just reflects their own insecurity in their parenting," said Jolly. "Somehow, society has this outsized influence on their ability to raise their kids. Kind of the biggest safe space plea of all from these folks."

The conversation then turned to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is struggling to sell tickets and book prominent Republican speakers this year amid the scandal over promoter Matt Schlapp allegedly sexually assaulting a male Senate campaign staffer, as well as new allegations of a "toxic culture" at the parent group.

"I think there's this question, this real pressing question," said Jolly. "It is true that all the other presidential candidates are skipping this. They're going to the more establishment Club for Growth retreat. And so people are saying, well, maybe CPAC doesn't have the luster. That might actually still be where exactly the heartbeat of the party and the heartbeat of the movement is. And if we got one thing wrong in '16 — I say this collectively, as a nation — we underestimated Donald Trump could go straight to the crazy, ignore the establishment and become president. I don't know that we should take that bet again this cycle."

