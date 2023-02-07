Mike Lindell melts down as Ron DeSantis hosts Dominion lawyer: 'He is showing his true colors!'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) faced backlash on Tuesday after he held a media "defamation" panel that included an attorney representing Dominion Voting Systems in its case against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and multiple conservative news outlets.

Lindell lashed out on Twitter after he learned that attorney Libby Locke was a panelist DeSantis described as an "extraordinaire at first amendment, defamation law."

"He is showing his true colors!" Lindell exclaimed on Twitter.

For her part, Locke railed against media outlets and suggested it needed to be easier to win defamation lawsuits.

"It's virtually impossible to bring and win one of these cases," Locke said. "And the media gets away, and they have complete immunity from liability. And that is what I think is going to change in the press. They think with dollar signs. And when there are economic consequences to lying about targets for reporting and to get ratings and to sell ads, that is — when there is real consequences through private action, that's when they're going to be accountable to their insurers and when they're going to be accountable to their shareholders."

DeSantis responded by declaring himself more trustworthy than the news outlets.

"People trust me a hell of a lot more than they trust the media," he said.

