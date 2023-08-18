Disney hits back at DeSantis with latest filing in bitter legal feud

Disney filed a new countersuit against Ron DeSantis in an ongoing legal feud that started after the company criticized the Florida governor's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

The company accused the Republican of wrongfully removing members Disney had selected for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board – the body that oversees the district that governs the theme park – which the suit alleges had violated the board's contract with the Magic Kingdom, reported The Messenger.

"Amid a climate of escalating retaliation against Disney by the Florida government, Disney sought de-escalation, including through several attempts to spark a productive dialogue with the DeSantis Administration," the suit states. "These efforts were unsuccessful."

Disney sued the board in April, seeking a federal court order to stop Florida from allegedly violating its free speech after DeSantis changed the rules for how board members were selected, which seemingly came in response to the company's public opposition to a state law banning classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

DeSantis replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board, and chose his own people to sit on it.

The new lawsuit is seeking $50,000 and the selection of a new board.

