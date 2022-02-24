Tensions mount as Trump-DeSantis rivalry on full display with bookend appearances at CPAC this week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as Donald Trump's strongest challenger within the Republican Party, and their simmering rivalry will be on full display at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference.

The Florida governor will help open CPAC in Orlando on Thursday afternoon while Trump will address the annual gathering Saturday on its final evening, and those bookend appearances will highlight their behind-the-scenes battle for dominance over the Republican Party, reported CNN.

"It's tough for the governor to be his own man if Trump keeps thinking he made him who he is," said one top Florida Republican. "But the governor doesn't need Trump anymore. He respects him, but he doesn't need him."

Trump has privately complained that his former protege hasn't done enough to show loyalty to him and hasn't publicly stated that he would not challenge him for the 2024 nomination, but Republicans insist it's far too early to read too much into their relationship.

"At this stage? Absolutely," said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, the longest-serving Republican in Florida's congressional delegation. "But if there's a primary and you've got all of these people running, of course that changes everything, right? But now what I see is very strong unity in the Republican Party."

But the 43-year-old governor remains an intriguing option for many Republicans, and has gathered a an $80 million war chest from donors across the country from conservatives impressed by his refusal to impose pandemic restrictions.

"There are a lot of people who have gravitated towards the governor's leadership and the fact that the economy's doing extremely well in Florida," said Miami's GOP mayor Francis Suarez, who voted against both Trump and DeSantis. "There are many people who like his Covid policies and the free state of Florida. But there's an eternity until the presidential election of 2024 and there will be a lot of things that will shake out between now and then."

DeSantis has emerged as a major star on conservative media, and that has helped elevate him as a potential challenger to the former president.

"He's on people's radar, and not just those involved in the political process -- everyone is talking about him," said Utah Senate president Stuart Adams. "I know it can't just be Fox News, because he's everywhere. Even on our local TV stations. If you pick up the Wall Street Journal, USA Today or Salt Lake Tribune, he seems to get coverage on all of them."