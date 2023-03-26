'Grooming young girls': Fox News host hits Ron DeSantis for 'drinking party with young women'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued on Sunday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should not have been at a "drinking party with young women" when he was a teacher.

During a panel discussion about former President Donald Trump's attacks on DeSantis, Kurtz noted that the Florida governor faced criticism over allegations that he partied with students when he was a teacher in Georgia.

"Trump is actually questioning DeSantis' sexuality and recycling a two-decade-old suggestion about grooming young girls when he was a high school teacher again 20 years ago," Kurtz said. "Maybe he shouldn't have been at a drinking party with young women when he was a teacher, but there hasn't even been a whisper of an allegation... Did he have any relationship with any of these students?"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's yawn-inducing Waco 'pity party' buried by former GOP adviser



Kurtz argued that the media should come to DeSantis' defense because there were no claims that he had a relationship with the women.

"Why doesn't the press challenge this?" he asked.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.