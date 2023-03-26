'Grooming young girls': Fox News host hits Ron DeSantis for 'drinking party with young women'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued on Sunday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should not have been at a "drinking party with young women" when he was a teacher.
During a panel discussion about former President Donald Trump's attacks on DeSantis, Kurtz noted that the Florida governor faced criticism over allegations that he partied with students when he was a teacher in Georgia.
"Trump is actually questioning DeSantis' sexuality and recycling a two-decade-old suggestion about grooming young girls when he was a high school teacher again 20 years ago," Kurtz said. "Maybe he shouldn't have been at a drinking party with young women when he was a teacher, but there hasn't even been a whisper of an allegation... Did he have any relationship with any of these students?"
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, the former lawmaker claimed she was appalled that House Republicans were trying to interfere with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying when she was a prosecutor no one would dare threaten anyone in her office.
Turning to the Department of Justice inquiry being headed by special counsel Jack Smith, she stated that the investigations by the DOJ just don't disappear because someone complains.
'I'll tell you something," she told the host. "Trump needs to be held accountable for this. And Americans need to understand what he's saying. If we take the law of violence instead of law and order then we are in anarchy, then we are in chaos and we've destroyed our country. We solve problems not with a bat and not with violence."
As for those investigating the former president, she added, "The problem with Donald Trump is you can get rid of every one of these people and there will be dozens to replace them."
"He can't stop the rule of law, he can't stop the wave of justice. He can't!" she continued. "And he can try but he can't. You get rid of Jack Smith, there are ten other Jack Smiths to take his place. You get rid of Alvin Bragg, there are ten others."
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican advisor Tara Setmayer went off on Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for their defense of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at a Waco rally on Saturday night, saying it made her 'stomach turn over."
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart about Trump's first major gathering as he makes a third run for the presidency, Setmayer dismissed the speeches she heard as "whining"' and "yawning."
After calling the whole situation a "pity party," she continued, "All he did last night, and the same thing that Marjorie Taylor Greene and all of them are doing, this is the memo: they are whining and complaining and this grievance and this victimization-- that is their entire campaign."
"And what it is doing is that it implanting and indoctrinating these people into believing that it is us versus them; you heard him talk about that last night," she continued. "He said something else on top of that, 'I'm your justice, I'm your retribution,' all of those things are very cult leader-like, very dictator and very un-American for a potential presidential candidate."
"You know, the whining and there was yawning," she added. "That's what happened last night, because it was the same rehash of these grievances, but it continues to gin these people up until they make decisions like, 'well, we don't like our government.' These people don't like America."
"When he walked on stage, he played a recording made by some of those who are being prosecuted for attacking the Capitol on January 6th," Brennan said. "He also had footage seeming to glorify the attack that day. He's calling for protests. He said things like death and destruction if he's indicted."
"I know you've supported him in the past," she added. "Do you support statements like this?"
"Look, January 6th was a terrible day. We have to make sure that never happens again," Gonzales replied. "But it was great to have President Trump back in Texas. And it was a reminder that Trump's policies, President Trump's policies worked. Right now, we're in a time where Biden is failing us. And so, I welcome any serious presidential candidate to come to Texas, see it firsthand."
"But what the former president was talking about was not policy or substance," Brennan countered. "Don't you see some danger from lionizing those who are being prosecuted for breaking the law and attacking the place where you and other lawmakers work? Isn't that part of it something that must give you pause?"
"The rhetoric is absolutely out of control," Gonzales insisted. "On both sides, on all sides."
"But I'd also see, you know, I see President Trump honestly being attacked, being demonized on all these different fronts," he continued. You know, things that are happening to him in regards to the classified documentation, similar things happen to President Biden. You don't see those things."
Brennan pressed Gonzales on his support for Trump.
"This is a line that you feel you can't cross when it comes to criticizing what the former president did with lionizing January 6th attackers?" she said.
"I'm always going to fight for what I believe is right," Gonzales asserted. "And what I see right now is people are fed up with the environment that is happening. They're fed up with the rhetoric. They're tired of inflation. They're tired of the border crisis. They're tired of the national security policy. And they want real action."
"And whoever delivers that for them is going to get their vote, whether that's President Trump or anyone else," he concluded.