Trump's 'whining' Waco 'pity party' buried by former GOP adviser

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican adviser Tara Setmayer went off on Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for their defense of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at a Waco rally on Saturday night, saying it made her "stomach turn over."

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart about Trump's first major gathering as he makes a third run for the presidency, Setmayer dismissed the speeches she heard as "whining"' and "yawning."

After calling the whole situation a "pity party," she continued, "All he did last night, and the same thing that Marjorie Taylor Greene and all of them are doing, this is the memo: they are whining and complaining and this grievance and this victimization — that is their entire campaign."

"And what it is doing is that it implanting and indoctrinating these people into believing that it is us versus them; you heard him talk about that last night," she continued. "He said something else on top of that, 'I'm your justice, I'm your retribution,' all of those things are very cult leader-like, very dictator and very un-American for a potential presidential candidate."

"You know, the whining and there was yawning," she added. "That's what happened last night, because it was the same rehash of these grievances, but it continues to gin these people up until they make decisions like, 'well, we don't like our government.' These people don't like America."

