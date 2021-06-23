MSNBC's Morning Joe busts Ron DeSantis for pushing Trump's election lies: 'There is no voting fraud'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans for pushing Donald Trump's election lies to undermine the will of voters.

The "Morning Joe" host said no credible evidence of fraud has emerged, but Republican legislatures are setting up a process to throw out the results of future elections if they don't like what voters choose.

"This is what Democrats need to start focusing on and stop talking about, 'Oh, it's harder to vote than it was in 1873' -- no, it's not," Scarborough said. "It's not even harder to vote than it was in 2016. It's the back end of it all, where Republican state legislatures want to be able to step in and disallow votes that they want to disallow, in Fulton County or Maricopa County or in Milwaukee County or in Wayne County. That's the crisis."

Trump started pushing his "big lie" a year ago in anticipation of his election loss, telling his followers last summer that was possible only through fraud -- and Scarborough said GOP leaders like DeSantis are knowingly going along with those falsehoods to gather more power for themselves.

"Has Ron DeSantis said where the voting fraud is?" Scarborough said. "Has the governor of Arizona, [Dough] Ducey, said where the voting fraud -- there is no voting fraud, right? Do you know who else said that? Rudy Giuliani, in federal court, said there was no widespread voter fraud. None of Trump's lawyers would say that in federal court, in front of a federal judge, because they would be sanctioned."



