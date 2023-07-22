'War on all fronts': Ex-prosecutor says Trump in for 'very difficult challenge' with numerous trials

It will be incredibly difficult for Donald Trump to keep up his vigorous campaigning alongside a schedule filled with trials and hearings, and the legal team itself may also be in trouble, according to a former prosecutor.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti appeared on CNN on Saturday, and was asked about the trial date in the Mar-a-Lago documents case Trump is facing. Mariotti said the May 2024 date that was set is probably the earliest the judge could reasonably have done, and that it could move even further.

"That is not set in stone," he said. "I wouldn't be surprised if that date moves further, given the Trump team's attempts to delay."

Host Fredricka Whitfield next summarized all the cases Trump is facing, and Mariotti added some, too.

"There's a lot going on. It's understandable if people are getting lost in all of these cases, trial dates, et cetera. You have the Manhattan D.A. hush money case in January. We're talking about the Mar-a-Lago documents trial now set. Then you also now have possible indictments or the case of the attempts of overthrowing the election on January 6th. How are Tump's attorneys keeping all this together? Clearly he has different teams and a lot of attorneys who have left the scene also. but how is that further complicating things for things for the defendant?" Whitfield asked.

Mariotti replied:

"There's even more than you've mentioned. He's got civil trials. He's got the E. Jean Carroll thing going on... Fani Willis is hanging in the wings in Georgia. There's a lot going on. I would say that I actually think this is a very difficult challenge for Trump's legal team. To use Fani Willis as an example, she can be focused like a laser on how to prove their case in Fulton County. But Trump's lawyers, when they're defending that case, have to consider whether their actions or statements are going to trouble the other cases. They're trying to fight a war on multiple fronts. It's always challenging for the defense. I think their job is getting harder and harder."

