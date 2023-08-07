Watch: Dasha Burns shuts down Ron DeSantis' false claims about abortion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was swiftly shot down by NBC News correspondent Dasha burns in an excerpt from an interview that will be aired soon, when he tried to push false claims about abortion politics.

This comes after DeSantis, who is competing against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential GOP nomination, enacted a near-total ban on abortion in Florida, outlawing the procedure in most cases after 6 weeks, which is before most women even know they are pregnant. Trump, who appointed three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, recently caused drama in the Republican Party by commenting that 6-week bans being passed by DeSantis and other GOP governors across America are too "harsh."

"So would you veto any sort of federal bill that tries to put a nationwide ban in place?" asked Burns in the interview.

"We will be a pro-life president, and we will support pro-life policies," said DeSantis. "I would not allow what a lot of the left wants to do, which is to override pro-life protections throughout the country all the way up, really until the moment of birth in some instances, which I think is infanticide."

"I've got to push back on that, because that's a misrepresentation of what's happening," said Burns. "1.3 percent of abortions happen at 21 weeks or higher. There's no evidence of Democrats pushing for abortions up until—"

"Their view is all the way up until that, there should not be legal protections," DeSantis insisted.

"There's no indication of Democrats pushing for that," repeated Burns.

Watch the video below or at the link here.