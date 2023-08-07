Morning Joe piles on Trump lawyer's 'bizarre' admission about lawbreaking over the weekend

On Monday morning the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" jumped all over Donald Trump's lawyer John Lauro for stating on "Meet the Press" over the weekend that his client committed a "technical" violation of the Constitution but it's not a criminal act.



During his appearance, the combative Lauro argued with host Chuck Todd, claiming, "A technical violation of the Constitution is not a violation of criminal law," and later added, "These kinds of constitutional and statutory disagreements don’t lead to criminal charges."



Those comments led to stunned disbelief from Joe Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brezinski who called the remarks, "bizarre."



"All right, so let's get this straight," Scarborough began. "A technical violation of the United States Constitution that Donald Trump said he wanted to terminate. So if you're keeping score at home, Donald Trump's lawyer has now moved from this being about the First Amendment, about speech which, of course, it's not. In effect, it was laid out in the first couple lines of the indictment that it is not about free speech, to suddenly admitting last week that, in fact, Donald Trump did attempt to hold up a constitutional proceeding."

"So he admitted that last week and then yesterday he admitted that he violated the Constitution of the United States," Scarborough continued before sarcastically adding, "Just a technical violation of the U.S. Constitution."



"Pretty bizarre," Brzezinski chimed in as Scarborough added, "The admissions keep rolling."



"Was this a full Ginsburg?" he continued, referencing Lauro's appearance on all five major Sunday shows, named after attorney Benjamin Ginsburg who accomplished that feat while representing Monica Lewinsky in 1998.



