New Ron DeSantis surgeon general appeared in video with notorious 'alien DNA' doctor: report

The man whom Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as his next surgeon general has a long history of questioning the science behind mask wearing and vaccinations as ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic -- but that's apparently just the tip of the iceberg.

Newsweek reports that newly minted Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo appeared in a hydroxychloroquine-promoting video last year that was organized by a fringe group of medical professionals whose work was subsequently promoted by then-President Donald Trump.

"In July 2020, Ladapo appeared in a 43-minute viral video as part of a group called America's Frontline Doctors," writes Newsweek. "The video promoted hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" for COVID-19, even though studies haven't substantiated that claim. The video also said that masks do not slow the virus' spread and that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu. Both claims are untrue."

Also making an appearance with Ladapo in the video was Dr. Stella Immanuel, who gained notoriety last year for her theories about demons coming to Earth and impregnating human women, as well as about physicians using "alien DNA" to treat their patients.

Despite Immanuel's wild theories, Trump last year said he was "very impressed" with her and thanked her for promoting hydroxychloroquine, which has not been proven effective as a treatment for COVID-19.