The View's Ana Navarro rips 'parasite' Ron DeSantis for making up culture war fights

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for glomming on to culture war clashes to get attention.
The Florida governor is helping to raise money for Daniel Perry, a Marine Corps veteran who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway, and the panelists condemned his action as he prepares to face off against Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
"The thing about Donald Trump rally, he has this ability to hone in on people's defects, and say things that stick, right?" Navarro said. "'Little Marco,' 'Lying Ted,' 'Low Energy Jeb' -- we all remember these things. I think he's hitting with Ron DeSantis, that he does lack charisma, he does lack personality, and Ron DeSantis better hope that winning and governing is not about entertainment, because he's certainly not entertaining."
"I think that the town hall last week showed that a lot of people in the Republican base still really like Trump's entertainment and circus," she added. "Ron DeSantis has a problem. Ron DeSantis' numbers have dropped drastically since he won re-election in November. I think it's because he's attached himself like a parasite to every single manufactured culture war issue he can, and people, particularly Floridians, see through it. It is an old schtick now."
Watch video below or at this link.
