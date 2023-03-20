'History will judge their silence': Pro-Trumpers threaten Ron DeSantis amid Trump's NY case

Those involved in Donald Trump's world are pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for refusing to lend his voice to the rest of the Republicans rushing to promote the former president.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was even one of those that jumped to defend Trump on Sunday as a possible indictment looms from the Manhattan District Attorney.
"Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors. He has different rules for political opponents," McCarthy tweeted Sunday. "Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of federal funds that are used to facilitate the perversion of justice by Soros-backed D.A.’s across the country."
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) issued a statement Sunday calling any indictment “unAmerican” and blamed the “Radical Left” for reaching “a dangerous new low of Third World countries.”
But The New York Times noticed that those who work for Trump are pointing out DeSantis' silence.
Longtime adviser Jason Miller said on Twitter that the Trump team noticed DeSantis' "radio silence."
The Trump campaign “War Room” account posted: “It has been over 24 hours and some people are still quiet. History will judge their silence.”
Right-winger activist Jack Posobiec promised in an interview that he was "taking receipts on everyone." When it came to DeSantis, he said "message received."
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the comments, saying, “Pay attention to which Republicans spoke out against this corrupt BS immediately and who sat on their hands and waited to see which way the wind was blowing.”
Even former Vice President Mike Pence denounced it, telling reporters that it isn't something that Americans want. Public opinion isn't usually what decides legal cases, however.
Trump came up with a new nickname for DeSantis recently. The first one he was using was "Ron DeSanctimonious." A few weeks ago he was using "Meatball Ron," but the new nickname is "Tiny D." It is presumably a reference to DeSantis' short stature. He's been accused of wearing some kind of lifts that help his height problem.