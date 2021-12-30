Ron DeSantis spokesperson lashes out at ‘fake news’ he is on vacation — while confirming it’s true
Ron DeSantis on Facebook.

Less than a year after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was widely ridiculed after fleeing Texas during a fatal storm to vacation in Cancun, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving widespread criticism for being out of public eye while the omicron variant of coronavirus is surging in the Sunshine State.

On Thursday, Florida set a new all-time record for Covid cases.

DeSantis has been blasted for being missing in action, with Florida House Democrats wondering about his location.

On Thursday, DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw confirmed that he was on vacation along with all state employees (though Pushaw was working).

When it was pointed out that Pushaw had confirmed DeSantis is on vacation, Pushaw lashed out at the fact as "fake news" — while repeating her confirmation and arguing it is a good thing for DeSantis and his family, if not for Florida.


