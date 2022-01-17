Ron DeSantis' is playing a 'game of chicken' with the Supreme Court and it won't end well for him: legal analyst

Reacting to a report that Gov. Ron DeSantis has made clear that he will defy a Supreme Court ruling favoring the Biden administration's mandatory vaccination policy for health care workers, a legal expert on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" said the Florida Republican's decision will not end well for him.

Last week, the governor's press secretary issued a statement reading, "The state of Florida is not going to serve as the Biden Administration’s biomedical police. Firing unvaccinated healthcare workers, many of whom have infection-conferred immunity, is unethical and unscientific on its face.”

That led MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to point out DeSantis doesn't seem to understand he doesn't have much choice and attorney Charles Coleman Jr. concurred.

"There is something called the supremacy laws that would require a governor of the state to follow what the United States Supreme Court ruled," the MSNBC host explained. "Maybe he thinks it's being cute or he wants to defy the United States Supreme Court as a fundraising tactic. Regardless it's more of the same of disrespect and disregard for federal courts and it's really is a menacing action against the rule of law in this country."

"Well, not just that, Joe, everything you said is absolutely correct," Coleman replied. "It's the added element that you are playing Russian roulette, if you will, with people's lives that you are threatening to cut Medicaid and Medicare funding for patients in Florida who desperately need it."

"With this game of chicken that DeSantis is setting up with Supreme Court, with going to continue with this, what you are doing is putting that in peril," he continued. "Like you said, I don't know whether it's about political expediency or trying to do something that will rile his base up in terms of generating funds or donors, donations and things of that nature, or something he's sort of intending to blaze a trail in this regard. But I don't think it's going to end well. There are too many provisions and cases that say the Supreme Court has the last say. It's not necessarily that they are last because they are always right, they are always right because they are always last."

