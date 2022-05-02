Ron DeSantis rushes to deny he'd ever go to White House Correspondents' Dinner despite being listed as a guest

Gov. Ron DeSantis angrily denied he would have attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after his name was listed in the program.

The Florida governor's name was listed in the program as an attendee, but DeSantis denounced the event and insisted he would never consider going, reported Florida Politics.

"So, I never -- I would never attend that," DeSantis told reporters. "I have no interest in that. I did not watch it. I do not care what they do. But for them to advertise me when that invitation was rejected by my office, that is a lie."

Host Trevor Noah took a few shots at DeSantis during the dinner, and President Joe Biden mocked his feud with the Walt Disney Company, but the governor seemed more troubled that he was erroneously listed as an attendee.

"So the idea that I was there was false, the idea that I ever would have gone is false, and why they would want to perpetuate a lie about that, I don’t know," DeSantis said. "But I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in D.C. and New York are so reviled by so many Americans. I think that’s a reputation that’s been well-deserved.”

