Ron Johnson caught in new secret video saying Biden received '7 million' more votes than Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was caught on camera admitting that President Joe Biden received "7 million more popular votes" to defeat former President Donald Trump.

The admission was made as part of a recording that was released on Wednesday by Lauren Windsor.

In the video, Johnson says that there's nothing that Republicans could have done on Jan. 6 to stop the election from being certified.

"What the president should have done," Johnson explained, "and he'd be in a much better position today, had he just, when the Electoral College voted, said, 'I don't agree with it, I think there's still fraud, but I accept the results of the constitutional process and the Electoral College vote, OK?"

"I think it's probably true that Biden got maybe 7 million more popular votes," he added. "That's the electoral reality. So just to say for sure that this election was stolen, I don't agree with that, OK?"

A video released on Tuesday showed Johnson saying that Trump had himself to blame for the election loss.

In a statement on Wednesday, Johnson's office downplayed the recordings.

"This supposed undercover recording by a Democrat political operative at a public event is consistent with what I've been saying publicly on the 2020 election, no need for hidden cameras and secret recordings," the statement said.

Johnson was one of 11 Senate Republicans to object to certifying the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

