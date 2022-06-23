Steve Bannon has been whispering in Trump's ear that Kevin McCarthy is to blame for J6 Committee disaster

Steve Bannon, the currently indicted former White House adviser, is working to sour Donald Trump on House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

The right-wing podcaster and other Trump allies have blamed McCarthy for a "strategic failure" by pulling back his three nominees for the House Select Committee, and two sources told the Washington Post that Bannon and other insiders were urging the former president to back someone else for House speaker if Republicans retake the majority.

Trump allies, including Bannon, says the blunder shows McCarthy would be weak in directing oversight hearings on the Biden administration if he was speaker, although the former president recognizes there are few options to replace McCarthy as the top choice for House speaker.

Bannon was charged in November with two counts of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a committee subpoena for his testimony and records about his role in the Capitol riot.

