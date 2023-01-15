Ron Johnson snaps at Chuck Todd for asking why he's not investigating Jared Kushner's foreign money
Chuck Todd, Ron Johnsoin (NBC scrteenshot)

A "Meet the Press " interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) turned combative on Sunday morning after the Republican lawmaker isn't calling for an investigation into the money former White House adviser Jared Kushner is raking in from the Middle East.

Sitting down with host Chuck Todd, Johnson was asked why he is so interested in the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden while turning a blind eye to the billions the husband of Ivanka Trump received from Qatar when he was still working for Donald Trump.

That, in turn, led Johnson to launch a diatribe against the NBC host and complain about how he is treated when he is invited to appear.

"We're you at all concerned -- your Senate Democrats want to investigate Jared Kushner's loan from the Qatari government when he was working in the government, negotiating many things in the Middle East? Are you not concerned about that?" Todd prompted.

"I say that because it seems if you're concerned about what Hunter Biden did, you should be similarly concerned about Jared Kushner?" he pointedly asked.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Watch: MSNBC host forced to explain what the debt ceiling is to GOP House hopeful

"I'm concerned about getting the truth, I don't target individuals --," Johnson parried which led to the NBC host to interrupt, "You don't? You're targeting Hunter Biden, you're targetting an individual."

"Chuck, you know, Chuck, part of the problem, and this is pretty obvious to anybody watching this," a fuming Johnson replied, "You don't invite me on to interview me, you invite me on to argue with me."

"I'm trying to lay out the facts that Senator [Chuck] Grassley and I uncovered and they were suppressed, censored. They interfered in the 2020 election. Conservatives understand it," Johnson argued. "Unfortunately liberals in the media don't and that's part of the reasons our politics are inflamed. We do not have an unbiased media. We don't, it's unfortunate and I'm all for a free press."

"Senator, look, go to partisan," Todd began before changing direction as he talked over the GOP lawmaker. "Senator, look, we're trying to deal with issues here and facts. You can go back on your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want, I understand it's part of your identity."

Watch below or at the link:

WNBC 01 15 2023 10 46 38 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video