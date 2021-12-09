Listerine website debunks GOP senator’s latest anti-science claim

Conspiracy theorist and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has garnered national attention for his ridiculous claims about the coronavirus pandemic and Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, among other delusions.

"The senator has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and has promoted the use of drugs that have shown little to no evidence that they are effective in treating covid-19. YouTube this year suspended his account for violating the company’s medical misinformation policies. He has also expressed skepticism about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccine mandates and doses, which have undergone vigorous health testing," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Now he's even recommending mouthwash as a treatment.

“Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus,” Johnson claimed at a town hall on Wednesday. “If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?”

Johnson's claim was quickly criticized.

"Though mouthwash can partially kill off parts of the coronavirus in a person’s mouth, most infections occur through the nose, health experts said," the newspaper reported. A dental-professional-focused website run by Listerine, one of the world’s most widely used mouthwash products, specifically says the evidence is not strong enough to conclude that it is helpful against covid-19. Listerine 'is not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19 and should be used only as directed on the product label,” the website notes in bold.'

The newspaper interviewed Raymond Niaura, interim chair of the epidemiology department at New York University, who suggested gargling would not hurt, but only if accompanied by vaccination.

“That way, one would be at reduced risk for infection and have good smelling breath,” Niaura said.