Ronna McDaniel to losing GOP candidates: Double down on taking women's rights

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel urged Republicans to face women's reproductive rights "head-on" after her party's war on abortion was blamed for poor performance in the midterm elections.

McDaniel addressed the midterm losses in a Sunday interview with Fox News host Shannon Bream.

"What I will say is the biggest takeaway we're taking is independents did not break our way, which has to happen if we're gonna win in 2024, which usually that's what causes that red wave," she revealed. "And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania."

"And so the guidance we're gonna give to our candidates is you have to address this head-on," she added. "The Democrats spent $360 million on this, and many of our candidates across the board refuse to talk about it thinking, oh, we can just talk about the economy and ignore this big issue, and they can't."

Bream noted that many Republican candidates fail to talk about abortion in a way that attracts voters.

"Yeah, they're uncomfortable, but they can't be," McDaniel replied. "And it's not just talk about it once. The Democrats are putting $360 million against you on TV in lies. So those lies become the truth if you don't fight back. So you need to say, listen, I'm proud to be pro-life."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.