Leaked emails reveal Ronna McDaniel facing major RNC revolt

According to emails obtained by Politico, Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel is facing a wide-ranging revolt from members because she did not forcefully condemn Donald Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The report notes that one member of the RNC copied everyone on the email list and fumed, "I am flabbergasted at the lack of outrage from Ronna about this,” before adding, "I tweeted to her yesterday, asking her to condemn this. We must, as a party, oppose all racism and prejudice, and condemn those who accept and endorse it, which includes inviting neo-nazi’s [sic] to dinner.”

According to Politico's Meredith McGraw, "The emails, which were sent to all 168 committee members’ email addresses, offer a rare glimpse at the agitation that is roiling among some in the Republican National Committee at a moment of intense scrutiny of the institution and the party it represents."

She added, "It also brings to the surface tensions over whether or not McDaniel can or should lead the RNC in this current political climate, with an increasingly undisciplined Trump launching a third presidential run and the party coming to terms with midterm losses that many blame on the former president. McDaniel claims the support of a majority of committee members, but has recently faced challenges for the chair position."

After the RNC's Richard Porter of Illinois wrote, "I am so thankful to be working alongside each of you, and each of the other people in our respective states and territories, to stop the hate and defeat the anger,” another, Bill Palatucci of New Jersey fired back, "Is it just me or is anyone else struck by the incredible irony that Richard was writing these wonderful words within 48 hours of Donald Trump having dinner with anti-Semite Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, also an anti-Semite and a racist, white nationalist. All Republican leaders need to stand up and denounce Trump’s actions and lack of judgment here.”

Politico's McGraw noted that McDaniel did respond to the Fuentes and Kanye West dinner at Mar-a-Lago, but failed to mention Trump in her remarks.

The report goes on to note, "criticism of McDaniel has escalated in the aftermath of the Georgia runoff election. On Fox News, host Laura Ingraham said that while she likes the RNC chair, it was time for new party leadership. Ingraham notably invited Harmeet Dhillon, a committeewoman from California who recently announced a challenge to McDaniel on Tucker Carlson’s show."

