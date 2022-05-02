'Trump probably should be concerned' he'll have to testify before Georgia grand jury: former DA

Add the possibility that Donald Trump may have to appear before a Fulton County grand jury to face questioning over his attempts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election to his legal woes, according to a veteran Georgia district attorney.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said the grand jury being impaneled by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to hear evidence against the former president should not be taken lightly.

On CNN Monday morning, former U.S. attorney Michael Moore claimed that Trump could face a multitude of charges, telling "New Day" host Brianna Keilar, "You are really talking about election fraud, a conspiracy to commit election fraud, was there a solicitation to commit election fraud or maybe was there an effort to interfere with the performance of the secretary of state's official duties."

The former president is now confronted by "an octopus of an investigation" that could be far-reaching, he added.

According to former DA Porter, Trump should expect to be summoned to testify on his own behalf.

Calling the formation of a special grand jury a "significant legal step,” Porter added, "I think (Trump) probably should be concerned in that now, instead of just investigators poking around the edges, he’s got a grand jury that can go directly to the heart of it and compel testimony. They may be able to compel his testimony.”

According to the Journal-Constitution, "Unlike regular grand juries, which meet for two-month periods in Fulton County and hear hundreds of different felony cases, special grand juries convene for much longer and focus on a single issue," adding, "This panel is authorized to meet for up to one year, but Willis said it’s possible their work could wrap up sooner."

