Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was one of the far-right Republicans whose information cited by Oath Keepers under investigation by the Justice Department for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Monday, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack sent letters to Jackson along with Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Mo Brooks (R-AL). The letter asks for information that could help the probe into "the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack."

At issue is Jackson's name showing up in text messages and encrypted messages among Oath Keepers who are charged with seditious conspiracy. Referenced in the letter, the committee identified User #1, who wrote "Ronnie [sic] Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol — he needs [Oath Keeper] help. Anyone inside?"

At approximately 3:08 p.m. in response to that message eight minutes later, the person wrote, "Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect."

It was just a few minutes later that the Oath Keeper leader, Stewart Rhodes, replied, "Give him my cell."

During an appearance Monday on MSNBC, New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater said, "somebody's not telling the truth here." He explained that when Jackson was asked for comment, he immediately denied everything. Jackson even denied knowing any of the Oath Keepers.



"But the Oath Keepers seem to know him according to their own encrypted messages," said Broadwater. "One of them appears to have his cell phone number because Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, asks the person to pass on his information to Rep. Jackson so that he would be in contact with them. They seem to know that he's moving around in the Capitol and that he needs protection and that he has data that they want preserved."

Jackson said that he doesn't know how his name came up in conversation among the Oath Keepers and denied the exchange.

"So, something's off here," said Broadwater. "Someone's not telling the truth, and the committee wants to get to the bottom of it, but now Congressman Jackson is saying he's not going to meet with [The Jan. 6 committee] and he's refusing to come in. He called the committee illegitimate and said it was on a witch hunt against him and he also bashed the media some. So, it doesn't seem like Ronny Jackson will provide answers to the committee and so we may not know who is telling the truth."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that Jackson has a long history of lying, dating back to his service as former President Donald Trump's official physician. Jackson claimed that Trump only weighed 210 pounds.

"Someone who lies about little things certainly lies about big things," said Wallace.

