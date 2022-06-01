Right-wing TV news host says he's willing to 'die' over 2020 election in 'Second Amendment' rant
Photo courtesy RSBN Network

The director of programming at the extremist Right Side Broadcasting Network said he was willing to die in defense of guns.

RSBN's Brian Glenn was broadcasting from Phoenix where the election-denying group "True the Vote" was making a presentation before GOP lawmakers inside a Capitol hearing room for an event organized by the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus.

Glenn was interviewing Arizona Republic Party Chair Kelli Ward and Kari Lake, an election-denier running for governor with the endorsement of Donald Trump. Ward referred to journalists covering the conspiracy theorists' event as "terrorists."

Ward described her and Lake as "freedom fighters" who were saving America and then praised RSBN for airing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

"This is — this is the hill that we die on. I've said this over and over and over again," Glenn said.

"I'm willing to die on this hill right now," he repeated. "Because if we don't do something about it, there is — no there is no USA there is no country, no borders, no constitution."

"And by the way, please tell Joe Biden, you just can't eliminate our Second Amendment rights in the Constitution," he continued.

After his rant, Ward said, "Yes, 100%."

Watch the clip below or at this link.

RSBN hill to die on 1 www.youtube.com

SmartNews