Putin's main propaganda news outlet in the US ceases production after mass layoffs

CNN is reporting that the production company behind RT America laid off most of its staff on Thursday.

Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, told staff that it will be "ceasing production" at all of its locations "as a result of unforeseen business interruption events."

"Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations," Solodovnikov wrote in his memo to employees.

According to CNN, the layoffs spell an "effective end" to RT America. The network is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's main state-sponsored propaganda outlets in the U.S.

