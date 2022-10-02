Florida's Rubio challenged over his past opposition to disaster relief -- and gets fact-checked

With Florida reeling from the massive amount of damage -- estimated in the billions -- inflicted by Hurricane Ian, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) was asked by CNN host Dana Bash how to reconcile his request for financial help from the federal government given his opposition to similar requests from other states following a natural disaster.

In a rare appearance on CNN, Rubio tried to explain away his complaints about other funding bills by stating he felt they were larded with pork-barrel projects that he didn't feel were justified.

"Senator, you wrote a letter Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee asking for disaster relief dollars for desperately needed resources to rebuild Florida communities," host Bash began. "After Hurricane Sandy hit northeastern states in 2012, you voted no on the $50 billion relief package."

"I know you supported a smaller version," she continued. " But why should other senators vote for relief for your state when you didn't vote for a package to help theirs?"

RELATED: Florida GOP senator cornered on CNN over delayed evacuation order before Hurricane Ian hit



"Oh, I've always voted for hurricane and disaster relief," the Florida Republican protested. "I've even voted for it without pay-fors. What I didn't vote for in Sandy is because they included a roof for a museum in Washington, d.c., for fisheries in Alaska. It had been loaded up with things that had nothing to do with disaster relief."

"I would never put out there we should use a disaster relief package for Florida as a way to pay for all kinds of other things people want around the country," he continued. "So I think that's that's the key at moments like this. In Sandy, unfortunately, they loaded it up, they really did, with a bunch of things that had nothing to do with Sandy. I voted for every disaster relief package especially that's clean and I'll continue to do so. When it comes to Florida, we'll do that again and make sure the package is clean and doesn't have stuff for other people in there."

"I read the congressional research report and the roof was damaged." Bash corrected him. "In any event, my question is about the future. Are you telling me that if Hurricane Ian relief contains anything that smells like pork, you'll vote no?"

"Sure. I'll fight against it having pork in it-- that's the key," he responded.

Watch below or at the link: