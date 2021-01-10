Marco Rubio crushed for accusing Biden of using Trump's Capitol riot to divide the country

Appearing on CNN's CNN's State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-ME) didn't hesitate to agree with the CNN host that Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" for the riot at the U.S. Capitol that took the life of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick along with four others.



Hogan, who has been a rare consistent Republkican critic of the president, was asked by the host about the assault on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday by far-right supporters of the president that horrified the nation.



In particular, he was asked about the death of Sicknick, who was reportedly beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.



'The president incited a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five people have died, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick," Tapper began. "Does President Trump have blood on his hands?"



"There is no question in my mind that he was -- he was responsible for inciting this riotous mob'" Hogan replied. "That this was an insurrection. You know, they stormed the Capitol, and threatened to kill the vice president and put the lives of people in danger. and he had a huge part, a huge role to play in that."



"And I think a lot of people don't understand how close this was to a mass casualty event with members of Congress and the vice president slaughtered," the CNN host prompted. "How worried are you about what might happen over the next ten days with President Trump remaining in office?"



"Well, I'm pretty worried, but we're taking action," Hogan replied. "You know, on the lead-in you were talking about us sending in the national guard. Within minutes of this attack I called a security team together, sent in several hundred specially-trained Maryland state police, a rapid response team, and I called up 500 members of the National Guard. We are having security briefings."



Watch below:



