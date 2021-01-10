Marco Rubio crushed for accusing Biden of using Trump's Capitol riot to divide the country
Florida senator Marco Rubio. (MSNBC/screenshot)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was buried under a pile of criticism on Sunday morning after he lashed out at Joe Biden, accusing the president-elect of not healing the country when he called out the actions of Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol forcing lawmakers to flee for their lives.

Rubio's comment on Twitter reflects a talking point being made by multiple Republicans fanning out to the cable shows on Sunday who want to put Donald Trump's four years of chaos behind them -- as if it never happened -- now that he will no longer be president.

According to Rubio, "Biden has a historic opportunity to unify America behind the sentiment that our political divisions have gone too far But instead he decided to promote the left's efforts to use this terrible national tragedy to try and crush conservatives or anyone not anti-Trump enough."

Rubio's critics -- of which there are many -- begged top differ as you can see below: