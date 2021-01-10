Marco Rubio crushed for accusing Biden of using Trump's Capitol riot to divide the country

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was buried under a pile of criticism on Sunday morning after he lashed out at Joe Biden, accusing the president-elect of not healing the country when he called out the actions of Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol forcing lawmakers to flee for their lives.
Rubio's comment on Twitter reflects a talking point being made by multiple Republicans fanning out to the cable shows on Sunday who want to put Donald Trump's four years of chaos behind them -- as if it never happened -- now that he will no longer be president.
According to Rubio, "Biden has a historic opportunity to unify America behind the sentiment that our political divisions have gone too far But instead he decided to promote the left's efforts to use this terrible national tragedy to try and crush conservatives or anyone not anti-Trump enough."
Rubio's critics -- of which there are many -- begged top differ as you can see below:
@marcorubio What if coups have consequences?— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1610291030.0
@marcorubio Gee, I can't think of any reasons anyone would want to crush the conservatives right now. https://t.co/amiYIjmYe8— Black Francis (@Black Francis)1610290746.0
@marcorubio hey Marco, my favorite Bible story is the one where Jesus holds seven hundred Benghazi hearings and the… https://t.co/seAwvrW5D3— Jeff Tiedrich (@Jeff Tiedrich)1610294167.0
@marcorubio nobody wants to unify with white supremacists except sitting senators in the GOP— Jennifer C. Martin (@Jennifer C. Martin)1610298087.0
@marcorubio Marco Rubio wants terrorism to go unanswered— GOP Ethics (@GOP Ethics)1610289331.0
@marcorubio You are a terrible human being.— Rep. Omari Hardy (@Rep. Omari Hardy)1610292264.0
@marcorubio We need to unify with Nazis? Really? I thought we were all in agreement that Nazis are bad. Maybe Marco… https://t.co/t3KVMsEVQR— Rebecca from Minnesota 🌹 (@Rebecca from Minnesota 🌹)1610297028.0
@marcorubio you don't get to stir shit for four years then start crying about unity.— Rob O'Loki (@Rob O'Loki)1610289353.0
@marcorubio It wasn't just a "terrible national tragedy," you compromised dipstick. It was a terrorist attack that… https://t.co/X8l0cDZiEr— 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸)1610290788.0
@matthewjdowd I like the resign part, but forget the apology tour. I would prefer to never see or hear from Marco again.— Lia Eng (@Lia Eng)1610297549.0
@marcorubio Wait till you hear about how the president refused to acknowledge the results of the election and inste… https://t.co/v6RpndK1FT— Hans Noel (@Hans Noel)1610290242.0
@marcorubio The leader of your party just incited a violent attempted coup. One that put you and your colleagues' l… https://t.co/NJPckyWI8F— Melissa Ryan (@Melissa Ryan)1610290988.0
@marcorubio https://t.co/EcBfSqQ80W— shauna (@shauna)1610291604.0
@marcorubio Fuck you fascist.— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen)1610295090.0
@marcorubio Don’t put the onus on Biden when YOU are still a high profile member of the party that is the proximate cause of ALL of this— jokelley (@jokelley)1610295538.0