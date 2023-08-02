Revealed: Recordings of Rudy Giuliani's  sexist comments made public in ex-employee's lawsuit

Sexist comments allegedly made by Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have been made public in recent court filings, according to news reports.

Giuliani, who is currently exposed legally due to being named as a co-conspirator in Trump's indictment for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, is being sued by a woman who said she felt pressured to be both Giuliani's girlfriend and his staffer, too. The plaintiff, Noelle Dunphy, said in May that she had audio recordings of Giuliani's unethical behavior.

Now, those recordings have found their way into the court record in Dunphy's suit, according to the Daily Beast. And they aren't pretty.

"Rudy Giuliani was caught on audio tape spewing vulgar comments toward a woman who has since accused him of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, according to new transcripts filed in New York Supreme Court by lawyers for his accuser," the outlet reported.

"Noelle Dunphy sued the former New York City mayor for $10 million in May, filing a 70-page complaint chock full of graphic allegations and text messages. She alleged Giuliani forced her to have oral sex and intercourse with him, in addition to making sexist, racist, drunken, and antisemitic remarks when she worked for him from 2019 to 2021. She also revealed that she recorded some of their interactions."

The Daily Beast continues to reveal a tiny portion of the alleged conversations:

"The new transcripts, filed Tuesday and certified by a court reporting agency, reveal just a small glimpse into what Dunphy alleges were Giuliani’s sexual advances and lewd remarks," it reported. "'Come here, big t--s. Come here, big t--s. Your t--s belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my t--s. I want to claim my t--s. I want to claim my t--s. These are my t--s' Giuliani said in one March 12, 2019, exchange, according to a transcript labeled Exhibit 14."

Read the full article here.