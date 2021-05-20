New unredacted documents show Rudy Giuliani had 18 electronic devices seized by the FBI

New court documents regarding Rudy Giuliani's raid by the FBI revealed the startling news that he had 18 electronic devices taken.

Law and Crime News Adam Klasfeld noted that the federal judge unsealed more information from the memo in the request for the appointment of a "special master" to oversee the lawyer-client privilege issue in the warrants.

Lawyers for the government said that it obtained the warrant for fellow lawyer Victoria Toensing on April 22 for her devices. They were seized on April 28, which was when the Giuliani warrants were also executed. Toensing isn't the focus of the investigation, however, according to a Politico report.

Giuliani is known to changing phones frequently. He left a voicemail in Dec. 2020 for Lev Parnas' lawyer, noting that he was getting rid of another phone. However, it didn't matter, the FBI already had the information from the year before through his iCloud account.

"Mr. Giuliani's entreaty to speak with Mr. Parnas went unanswered, and it is unknown whether Mr. Giuliani actually altered or destroyed any evidence associated with his cell phone, nor why he might have felt a need to get 'rid of' his number," said Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy, in a statement at the time.

An April NYPost report wondered if that call was a tip to the FBI that Giuliani had several burner phones or multiple electronic devices he swapped out regularly.

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi revealed that it could also have been absentmindedness. In a meeting with Giuliani for Bloody Marys, she saw, "in one hand, he clutched three phones of varying sizes. Two of the devices were unlocked, their screens revealing open tabs and a barrage of banner notifications as they knocked into each other and reacted to Giuliani's grip."

At one point he said he had all of his phones with him, but left one on the seat next to Nuzzi.