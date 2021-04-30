WATCH: Giuliani was spinning so hard on Fox News he forgot who was interviewing him
Screengrab.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pushed "whataboutism" on Fox News one day after the FBI executed a search warrant.

Giuliani repeatedly attempted to argue that people shouldn't pay attention to his legal woes and should instead focus on Hunter Biden.

Giuliani got so confused he referred to Tucker Carlson as "Hunter" during his first TV interview since the FBI raid.