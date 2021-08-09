Trump allies refusing to help Rudy Giuliani with his legal woes: report
Rudy Giuliani during a news conference on November 19, 2020. (vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com)

Rudy Giuliani hasn't been able to scare up much help from Donald Trump or other allies as his legal bills accumulate.

The former president has been ignoring his attorney's pleas for assistance, and he hasn't done much to encourage allies to lend a hand -- and they're basically ignoring Giuliani's own attempts to raise money, reported The Daily Beast.

"There have been times when I've asked people in the [former] president's orbit to see if Trump wanted to draw attention to the fundraising," said one longtime Giuliani associate. "That went nowhere. Many of these people wouldn't even tweet or retweet [links to the legal fund] when I asked them to."

Longtime friend Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, has set up a fundraising site for Giuliani, but other Trump allies haven't even been willing to retweet his requests for donations.

"Crowdtangle, a search tool for browsing posts to public Facebook groups, pages, and verified accounts, shows that virtually no conservative or MAGA heavyweights have echoed Giuliani's fundraising links at WinRed and the site set up for him by Kerik," reported The Daily Beast. "The same is true on Twitter, where verified MAGA mega-follower accounts have largely ignored Giuliani's attempts to fill his campaign coffers."

Giuliani is facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his false election claims and investigations of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and possibly illegal lobbying in Ukraine, and his law license has been suspended in New York and Washington, D.C.

Three sources told The Daily Beast that Giuliani's allies have begged Trump to help out, but haven't managed to convince him, but one source said the former New York City mayor has reminded them not to criticize the twice-impeached one-term president.

"We are allowed to call out the RNC and other Republican leaders," that source said. "But not Donald Trump."

