WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tricked by pranksters into trashing his own client
Rudy Giuliani

On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that former New York City mayor and longtime Trump associate Rudy Giuliani got pranked through his engagements on the personalized celebrity greetings site Cameo.

"The former Donald Trump attorney apparently got tricked into praising a group that has investigated an energy firm founded by one of his clients," reported Ron Dicker. "New York magazine's Intelligencer on Wednesday posted a Cameo video ... of Giuliani happily rattling off the first names of journalists and activists, including Reuters' Angus Berwick and human rights advocate Thor Halvorssen, who have reported negatively on Derwick Associates. Derwick is run by Alejandro Betancourt, whom Giuliani reportedly represented in an effort to persuade the Justice Department to drop its bribery and money-laundering investigation into the businessman."

Watch below:

Giuliani, who has suffered a number of legal and financial setbacks in recent months including the suspension of his D.C. law license and a defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems, signed up to do videos on Cameo earlier this month to raise money to cover his personal expenses.

He has been brutally mocked for his Cameo offerings, with one commentator noting he charges less than half what Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy charges.

