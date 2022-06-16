Watch: Rudy Giuliani goes into damage control mode as reporter confronts him over Jan. 6 hearing testimony
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann gave a deposition to the Jan. 6 committee saying that Rudy Giuliani acknowledged in a private phone call just hours before the Capitol riot that then-Vice President Mike Pence lacked the legal authority to block the certification of the 2020 election -- but Giuliani continued to say publicly that the effort was "perfectly legal."

This Thursday, Giuliani was confronted with the news by a reporter, but replied that he "shouldn't talk about that."

Giuliani then accused the Jan. 6 committee of leaking details about testimony he gave, despite the fact that the reporter was referring to testimony other than his own.

"I'm not gonna comment on his testimony," Giuliani said. "I'm gonna tell you that the committee is a witch hunt. I'm gonna tell you that the committee is an extension of [the Mueller investigation]. ... How dare those people who accused [Trump] of Russian collusion, who are lying about it -- I was telling the truth, the President was telling the truth -- You don' think they're lying now?"

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is in the middle of a run of televised hearings on the insurrection mounted by a pro-Trump mob to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It has already revealed testimony from many of Trump's closest allies who said he was told repeatedly he had lost a fair fight to Biden but declared victory and pushed his election fraud narrative anyway.

With additional reporting by AFP

