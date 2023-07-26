'Of course I'm not cooperating': Rudy hits back against claims he's flipped

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday hit back amid a torrent of published reports indicating he admitted to making false statements alleging two Georgia election workers acted nefariously in their roles counting votes in the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who represented Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election, posted a video on his social media account in which he slammed the reporting and denied that he flipped on the former president.

Giuliani claimed in a tweet he claiming he was “correcting the record.” The former New York City mayor said “’fake news’ correction No. 1: Giuliani is cooperating against Trump. Untrue. Giuliani is telling the truth, which is that Trump is entirely innocent.”

“Fake news No. 2: Giuliani admitted that he lied. No, Giuliani in a lawsuit in order to reach the merits of the lawsuit, didn't contest the earlier portion of it, with a clear statement that there was no admission that it was true or false."

He added:

“Happens all the time in lawsuits. It's called ‘admission arguendo,’ and of course, only the most dishonest and cheapest of reporters deliberately misunderstand it.”

Giuliani, who launched his career after serving as a federal prosecutor, conclude his remarks by suggesting the Department of Justice is “framing” the former president.

“So let's make it clear,” Giuliani said. “I have not admitted that I lied at any point. I haven't. And of course, I'm not cooperating against Donald Trump because there's nothing to cooperate about the man is innocent and they're framing him.”

Watch the video below or click here.