Rudy Giuliani's 'hubris' in Georgia RICO case torn to pieces by former prosecutor
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani this week bitterly complained about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis prosecuting him under anti-racketeering laws of the kind he used to bring down members of the mob in New York City.

Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade takes stock of Giuliani's complaints in her latest MSNBC column – and concludes that the man who was once dubbed "America's Mayor" after the September 11th terrorist attacks on New York City has only himself to blame for his predicament.

In particular, McQuade takes a hatchet to Giuliani's complaint that white-collar RICO charges should only be used in "major cases."

"Most would agree that an alleged effort to overturn a presidential election is a major case," she writes. "As a former prosecutor, I see a RICO charge as appropriate for any type of significant organized criminal activity that meets the language of the statute."

McQuade does acknowledge Giuliani's years of experience successfully using RICO to bring down prominent criminals, but she argues that familiarity should have made him realize just how vulnerable he'd be to such charges when he committed multiple alleged crimes in an effort to help former President Donald Trump cling to power.

"There may be a temptation to gloat over the karma of Giuliani’s apparent comeuppance," she writes in conclusion. "But as a former prosecutor, I find it a sad day when hubris appears to overcome a lawyer’s sense of duty to the rule of law."

