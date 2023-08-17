Rudy Giuliani seeks to have his case moved to federal court
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Rudy Giuliani, who is one of 18 accused of co-conspirators indicted alongside Donald Trump in Georgia, is seeking to have his case moved to federal court.

The move comes after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows made the same request on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after his indictment was announced.

The legal analysis is split on whether it would be a successful move because the Georgia laws would still hold, and Fani Willis would still be the presiding prosecutor.

But federal law gives protection for defendants who prove they've been criminally charged with doing something "under color of law," meaning acting officially as a federal agent.

Giuliani, however, was not a federal employee at the time.

The 19 are accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election result.

