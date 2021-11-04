Giuliani investigation homes in on Trump ally's scheme to push Ukraine's interest in the US
Rudy Giuliani

Prosecutors believe Rudy Giuliani and two associates may have broken the law with their business dealings in Ukraine.

Federal prosecutors have compiled a list of more than two dozen specific actions taken by Giuliani and his associates to advance the personal and political interests of Ukrainian officials in violation of U.S. law, reported The Guardian.

Investigators say the former New York City mayor and the husband-and-wife legal team of Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova probably violated laws requiring Americans working for foreign governments or interests to register as foreign agents with the Department of Justice and disclose each action they took on behalf of those interests.

For example, investigators uncovered detailed plans crafted by Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko and approved by Giuliani to announce and promote an investigation of Joe Biden and his son Hunter to help Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Lutsenko had also been working behind the scenes to award Giuliani, Toensing and DiGenova lucrative contracts for legal work.

SmartNews