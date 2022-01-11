Jan. 6 Committee wants to speak to Rudy Giuliani

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots wants to speak to Rudy Giuliani, who served as President Donald Trump's lawyer during the over 60 failed lawsuits against the 2020 election results.

Giuliani is likely to claim that he can't testify about anything because he was serving in a legal capacity for Trump. However, Giuliani did say that he worked for Trump "for free" because Trump ordered him to.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that he specifically wants answers to questions involving the Willard War Room that both Giuliani and associate Bernard Kerik were in on Jan. 6. The room was paid for by Giuliani's LLC but he was finally reimbursed after Fox host Jeanine Pirro got involved.

READ MORE: Conservative scholar takes 'deep dive' into Trump's voter fraud claims -- and exposes them as 'bogus'

At one point, Giuliani bragged that he was charging $20,000 a day for his services. That prompted Trump to tell his staff never to pay the former mayor.

It's unclear if the committee will issue a subpoena for Giuliani or simply ask him. However, Kerik has provided documents and agreed to testify publicly.