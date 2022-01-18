Capitol riot committee subpoenas Giuliani and Sidney Powell

Smartmatic's lawsuit alleges that Lindell “intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party-divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows.”

According to the company's attorneys, Lindell knowingly spreads "lies" about the company's machines switching votes "because he wants to be seen as a champion of a deceptive message that still sells."

“Crazy like a fox. Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous,” the 136-page complaint states. “The country will sleep better at night knowing the judicial system holds people like Mr. Lindell accountable for spreading disinformation that deceives and harms others.”



Smartmatic's voting machines were used only in Los Angeles County during the 2020 election, and there is no evidence of any related widespread fraud, according to Forbes.

"Smartmatic alleged that because of Lindell’s claims, the company’s valuation has gone from being 'in excess of $3.0 billion' before the 2020 election to less than $1 billion now," Forbes reported. "Smartmatic is asking for an unspecified amount in monetary damages and attorneys fees, as well as for an order that would require Lindell and MyPillow to 'retract their false statements and implications fully and completely.'"

In addition to Lindell, Smartmatic has previously sued Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network (OANN) for spreading false claims about its machines.

Lindell is also facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion, the primary target of right-wing conspiracy theories, has also sued Powell, Giuliani, Fox News, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, Newsmax, OANN and several anchors.

"Lindell has refused to back down from his baseless claims of widespread election fraud despite the litigation being brought against him, and filed a lawsuit in June against Dominion and Smartmatic accusing the companies of 'weaponizing the litigation process to silence political dissent and suppress evidence' of fraud," Forbes reported. "Lindell voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit in December to instead file counterclaims in Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against him."