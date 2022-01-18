Capitol riot committee subpoenas Giuliani and Sidney Powell

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots his issued subpoenas to several attorneys who issued legal challenges aimed at blocking President Joe Biden's win, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis.
Giuliani notoriously filed dozens of lawsuits aimed at blocking key swing states from certifying their election results, only to lose every single one.
Powell, meanwhile, infamously floated a baseless conspiracy theory claiming Dominion Voting Systems conspired with the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to rig the election for Biden.
Ellis wrote a series of legal memos that falsely claimed that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to unilaterally reject certified election results, thus kicking the election back to Republican-controlled state legislatures.
"The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in announcing the subpoenas. "The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes."