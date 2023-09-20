Rudy Giuliani accused of groping Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan. 6

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson asserted in a new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her on Jan. 6, just before the U.S. Capitol attack.
Excerpts of Hutchinson's book, "Enough," were published on Wednesday by The Guardian.
Hutchinson said Giuliani was "like a wolf closing in on its prey" when he reached his hand "under my blazer, then my skirt." The incident was said to have occurred as Donald Trump's team gathered in a tent before his speech to supporters who would later riot.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," she wrote in the book. "He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin."
"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy's grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for [then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows]."
READ MORE: 'Fascist!' MAGA activist buried in profane roars from students at Arizona college
Giuliani's representatives did not respond when the paper asked for a comment.