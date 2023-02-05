'Make it melt': Rudy Giuliani wanted a 9/11-style attack to 'evaporate' Chinese balloon

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized President Joe Biden for not using secret evaporation weapons on a suspected Chinese spy balloon to "make it melt."

On his Sunday WABC radio program, Giuliani argued that Biden should have disregarded military advice, instead shooting down the balloon over U.S. soil.

"You need a president when you're in a war," he said. "We don't have a president. And we have people around him that are either weaklings, dummies, crooks, or communists. So, it is completely outrageous for a Chinese balloon to be on one inch of American territory."

"And if by now, we can't shoot down a Chinese balloon without danger to ourselves, shame on us!" he bellowed. "What are we doing with all that money? We can't shoot it down without danger to ourselves."

Giuliani recalled the September 11 attack when he said terrorists "evaporate[d] the World Trade Center."

"They can make it go away, make it melt," he complained. "And we can't shoot a balloon down and make it melt? Don't give me this stuff! This is where you need a president."

Listen to the audio clip below from WABC. You can also listen to it at this link.