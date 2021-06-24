Rudy Giuliani proclaims he’ll be vindicated after court investigation
Rudy Giuliani

It was announced Thursday that Rudy Giuliani would be suspended from practicing law in New York as the investigation into false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers moves forward.

The court documents claimed that Giuliani had lied multiple times on behalf of Donald Trump.

In a statement, Giuliani's representatives proclaimed he will be vindicated once the process is finalized.

"We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department's decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged," the statement from Giuliani's lawyers said. "This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest. We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valuable member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years."


