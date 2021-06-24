'The arc of history bends toward disbarment': Rudy Giuliani brutally mocked after court suspends his law license

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has now been suspended from practicing law in the state of New York -- and many Americans reacted to the news with unabashed glee.
Specifically, the Attorney Grievance Committee for New York State Supreme Court's First Judicial Department concluded that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign," which clearly violates the New York Bar's code of conduct for attorneys.
The suspension was notable for containing multiple examples of Giuliani willfully lying before courts, and his only defense when pressed on those lies was that he sincerely believed them at the time he said them.
Giuliani's suspension provoked brutal mockery on Twitter -- check out some reactions below.
